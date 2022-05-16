Trial to start today in charge produced by Durham probe

WASHINGTON -- The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump-Russia probe about a statement a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI begins today.

The trial, starting with jury selection in Washington's federal court, will not focus on Trump's claims of government misconduct during the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States. Jurors will not be asked to decide whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to tip the outcome of the race.

Michael Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI's general counsel, James Baker, during a meeting on Sept. 19, 2016, in which Sussmann presented research that he said suggested a possible secret backchannel of communications between computer servers for Russia-based Alfa Bank and Trump's company, the Trump Organization.

The allegation of covert contact, if proved, would have been explosive at a time when the FBI was already investigating whether the Kremlin and the Trump campaign were conspiring to influence the election.

The claim was false, Durham says, but that's not the lie at the center of the Sussmann case.

The indictment accuses Sussmann of misleading the FBI by denying that he was representing any particular client during the meeting when he was actually acting on behalf of two clients: the Clinton campaign and a technology executive who had helped assemble the computer data.

Prosecutors insist it was not a stray statement either, pointing to a text message they say Sussmann sent to Baker the night before the meeting in which he requested a sit-down and said that he would be coming on his own and "not on behalf of a client or company."

Sussmann's lawyers deny he lied during the meeting and point out that it wasn't recorded and no one took notes.

They say Sussmann's Democratic Party affiliations were well known, including to the FBI.

Beyond that, his lawyers contend the false statement Sussmann is alleged to have made is ultimately irrelevant because they say there's no evidence it influenced the FBI's decision to begin investigating the Alfa Bank claims.

In addition, they point to notes from an FBI and Justice Department meeting from March 2017 in which the FBI's then-deputy director is described as telling his colleagues that the Alfa Bank claims were presented to law enforcement by a lawyer acting on behalf of clients. Sussmann's lawyers say that shows the FBI understood Sussmann did indeed have a client in connection with the meeting.

They also have argued that allowing the case to proceed could have the effect of discouraging tipsters from reporting suspicions or potential wrongdoing to the FBI if they fear their motivations or possible political biases would be scrutinized.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, July 24, 2021. A criminal case brought by special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, heads to trial in Washington's federal court on May 16. The case centers on a single false statement that Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, is alleged to have made to the FBI during a meeting that year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

