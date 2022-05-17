5-star O-line target sets date to visit Hogs

A top 10 prospect and 5-star offensive line target has set a date for an official visit to Arkansas.

Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 297 pounds, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman, plans to visit Fayetteville on June 13-15.

He has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and numerous other schools.

He visited Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 34-17 victory over Missouri last November. On3.com also rates him the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 class.

Jagusah won the Illinois Class 1A wrestling title for the 285-pound class and went 41-0 on the season.

The Razorbacks are also expected to host 4-star offensive linemen Madden Sanker and Connor Stroh on June 10-12 while 4-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang plans to officially visit for the Alabama game on Oct. 1.



