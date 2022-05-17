Sections
Two students win Star Scholarships

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:50 a.m.
The PEO Sisterhood presentation included 2020 Star Scholarship Chairman Julia Beckham (left) 2022 Star Scholar Anna Hobson, 2020 Star Scholar Anna Claire Smith, and 2022 Star Scholarship Chairman Marsha Rogers. (Special to The Commercial)

At the May meeting of the PEO Sisterhood of Pine Bluff, the members welcomed Anna Hobson, daughter of Joe and Kelly Hobson, and Anna Claire Smith, daughter of Jerry and Laura Smith, both recipients of the Star Scholarship given to graduating seniors.

Smith was selected from many Arkansas applicants in 2020 and Hobson was selected in 2022.

They each received a $2,500 award.

Smith attends the University of Central Arkansas at Conway, where she continues to be recognized for outstanding academics and leadership.

She is majoring in advanced mathematics, according to a news release.

Hobson will be attending Harding University at Searcy.

She plans to pursue a degree in the medical field, according to the release.

The Star Scholarship is only one competitive scholarships awarded through PEO International.

"We are very proud of these students and appreciate that we have such wonderful young women to invest in their education," a spokesman said.

