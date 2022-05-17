Two students win Star Scholarships

At the May meeting of the PEO Sisterhood of Pine Bluff, the members welcomed Anna Hobson, daughter of Joe and Kelly Hobson, and Anna Claire Smith, daughter of Jerry and Laura Smith, both recipients of the Star Scholarship given to graduating seniors.

Smith was selected from many Arkansas applicants in 2020 and Hobson was selected in 2022.

They each received a $2,500 award.

Smith attends the University of Central Arkansas at Conway, where she continues to be recognized for outstanding academics and leadership.

She is majoring in advanced mathematics, according to a news release.

Hobson will be attending Harding University at Searcy.

She plans to pursue a degree in the medical field, according to the release.

The Star Scholarship is only one competitive scholarships awarded through PEO International.

"We are very proud of these students and appreciate that we have such wonderful young women to invest in their education," a spokesman said.