Astros equal MLB mark with 5 HRs in an inning

BOSTON -- The Houston Astros tied the major-league record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for most home runs in an inning. It has happened seven other times in league history.

Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning -- a grand slam off Tyler Danish -- as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games.

Jose Urquidy (3-1) allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings to record the victory.

Eovaldi (1-2) became the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five homers in an inning, joining Chase Anderson (Sept. 17, 2020 vs. Yankees) and Michael Blazek (July 28, 2017 vs. Nationals).

Eovaldi's line: 1 2/3 innings, 8 hits, 9 runs (6 earned) and 5 home runs over 39 pitches.

It seemed like it would be a much different night for the Red Sox after Eovaldi needed just five pitches to get Houston out in order in the first inning.

Devers put Boston in front 1-0 when he jumped on Urquidy's 95 mph fastball and drove it over the center field wall for his seventh homer of the season.

Then things quickly fell apart for Boston after that.

Alvarez led off the second by matching Devers' blast to center to tie it up.

Gurriel was next and hit a grounder to third, but Devers' throw was mishandled by first baseman Franchy Cordero, allowing Gurriel to reach on the error.

Tucker then connected on an Eovaldi fastball and drilled his sixth homer of the season to make it 3-1.

Pena, a rookie, made it back-to-back homers when he sent a line drive into the seats in left center.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 4 Aaron Judge homered twice after his first-inning drive bounced off the new left-field wall at Camden Yards, and New York held off Baltimore for their 20th win in 23 games.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 0 Jose Berrios and two relievers combined on a six-hitter and George Springer provided all the offense with a bases-loaded triple, as host Toronto defeated Seattle.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 1 Kevin Kiermaier, Kevin Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs, Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings and host Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

WHITE SOX 3-1, ROYALS 0-2 Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, Dylan Cease pitched scoreless ball into the sixth, and visiting Chicago beat Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader. Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Royals won the nightcap.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 5 Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double and host Texas rallied to beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 0 Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer and visiting Atlanta ended its scoring drought in a victory over Milwaukee. Adam Duvall scored an unearned run in the fifth to end a string of 20 straight scoreless innings for the Braves.

METS 3-3, CARDINALS 1-4 Tyler O'Neill redeemed himself after setting a St. Louis record for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a tiebreaking infield single in the ninth inning as St. Louis beat host New York Mets to split their doubleheader after New York tied it in the eighth. In the opener, Trevor Williams threw four scoreless innings for the Mets in a spot start for injured Tylor Megill.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 0 Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and host Chicago shut out Pittsburgh for the second straight game to extend its winning streak to a season-best four.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 1 Miguel Rojas homered, doubled and singled to lead host Miami over Washington. Jesus Sanchez also went deep and Jesus Aguilar had two hits for the Marlins.

PADRES 3, PHILLIES 0 Mike Clevinger pitched one-hit ball over five shutout innings to lead visiting San Diego over Philadelphia. Clevinger, who missed last season after Tommy John surgery, struck out five and walked none in 75 pitches over 5 innings.

DODGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and host Los Angeles beat Arizona to begin the first doubleheader ever played by the NL West rivals.

GIANTS 10, ROCKIES 7 Tommy LaStella hit a home run on the second pitch of the game and doubled twice as San Francisco won its 12th consecutive game against host Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 5, GUARDIANS 4 (10) Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and visiting Cincinnati Reds hung on to win.