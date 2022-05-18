Fiery crash kills fleeing motorcyclist, hurts 2 others, troopers say

An 18-year-old Conway man who was fleeing authorities on a motorcycle was killed and two people in a separate vehicle were injured after a crash Tuesday morning in Conway County, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly after 10:30 a.m., as Matthew E. Mashburn Jr. drove a 2008 Suzuki north on Arkansas 9 “at a high rate of speed,” according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Mashburn’s motorcycle struck a southbound 2021 Ford EcoSport as the SUV turned left onto Ludy Road, the report states.

Troopers said both vehicles exited the highway and burst into flames.

Mashburn died as a result of the wreck, according to authorities. Two people in the Ford, a 70-year-old Clinton woman and a minor, were injured.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 193 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.