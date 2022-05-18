GOLF

BCI returns in October

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational will be returning for its third season on Oct. 3-5 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, tournament officials announced on Tuesday.

The event is expected to feature 11 of the top men's and women's teams in the country, including the host and defending champion University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks captured all six titles last season: both team titles, the combined title, women's medalist Brooke Matthews, men's medalist Luke Long and mixed pairs best ball (Matthews and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira).

The tournament will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel each day of the tournament from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central.

"The Blessings Collegiate Invitational provides an opportunity for student-athletes to display their games on a global stage, while also shining a spotlight on the Northwest Arkansas region and the world-class amenities here," said John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, Inc.

The list of participating schools, in addition to Arkansas are California, Central Florida, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas Tech second through two rounds

The Arkansas Tech University men's golf team is in second place at the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship after posting a 6-over 294 on Tuesday in Dearborn, Mich.

The Wonder Boys (15-over 591) are one stroke behind Indianapolis (14-over 590) for the team lead.

Arkansas Tech's Holden Hamilton is tied for the individual lead. Hamilton shot a second-round 70 and is at 142 through two rounds.

Also for the Wonder Boys, Francois Jacobs is tied for 19th place at 148. Hayes Hamilton is at 150, good for a tie for 30th place. Henry Frizzell (151) is tied for 37th place, while Santiago De La Fuente (164) is in a tie for 100th place.

The final round of stroke play is today, with De La Fuente teeing off for the Wonder Boys at 12:11 p.m. Central. The top eight teams will advance to medal match play, which is set to begin Thursday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

TRACK AND FIELD

Wilson earns national honor

University of Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches women's national athlete of the week for her performance at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

Wilson became the first female to win the 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles at the SEC meet and also helped the Razorbacks take third in the 1,600 relay.

Wilson ran school-record times in the 400 (50.05 seconds) and 400 hurdles (53.75) with both times ranking sixth on the all-time collegiate list. Her time of 48.6 anchoring the relay was the fastest relay split ever by a collegiate athlete.

The Razorbacks' relay -- which included Morgan Burks-Magee, Rosey Effiong, and Jada Baylark -- ran 3:22.55 to set a school record. The time ranks fourth on the collegiate list.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Nessling named ASU women's associate head coach

Lizzie Nessling will become Arkansas State women's basketball's associate head coach as she enters her third season with the Red Wolves, Coach Destinee Rogers announced Tuesday afternoon.

Nessling spent the past two seasons as an assistant at ASU, serving as recruiting coordinator this past year. Prior to arriving in Jonesboro, Nessling spent two years apiece as an assistant at Seward County (Kan.) Community College and the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kan.

She'll be one of three returners on Rogers' staff with assistant Connor McNelis and director of operations Erin Cambell. Ari Wideman will round out the Red Wolves' assistants after spending the past four years in the same role at San Jose State.

-- Mitchell Gladstone