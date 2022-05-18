



Woman delusional,

armed, police say

Little Rock police on Monday night arrested a woman who was reportedly armed, drinking, using drugs and suffering delusions, according to an arrest report.

A report of an unconscious woman outside a Shell gas station brought officers to 2620 W. 65th St. at about 11:40 p.m. There, they encountered Leah Gooding, 41, of Little Rock, the report said.

By the time police arrived, Gooding was exiting a Jeep and drinking vodka and smoking a cigarette, according to police. Officers reported that the cigarette was wet and smelled like PCP, a hallucinogen.

Gooding reportedly told police she was God and would not cooperate with officers, the report stated. It notes that she was too combative for fingerprints to be taken.

During the arrest, a search of the Jeep found a loaded gun, marijuana, a crystalline powder, a white powder and glass pipes, the report said.

Gooding is charged with six felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a drug paraphernalia charge and three drug possession charges -- and a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.



