FYI: Music, art and more across NWA

Because there's so much going on in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley -- y'all really know how to come out of quarantine! -- we're adding a new Thursday edition of our FYI arts calendar. To submit items to it, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com.

Today

Book Lovers Club -- 9 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked! -- Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- "The Dirty South" with Alejo Benedetti, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; exhibition ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- 6-7:30 p.m., the Bachman-Wilson House carport at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mozart in the Museum -- With the Artosphere Orchestra, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $43. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

LeAnn Rimes in Concert -- 7 p.m., TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $59-$99. fortsmith.templelive.com.

__

Friday

Movie Matinee -- "Downton Abbey," 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk -- Forty-50 artists display their work all along White Street, 4-10 p.m., Eureka Springs. Admission is free; art will be for sale. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Closing Receptions -- For RAM Annual Invitational & "John Hass: In Memorium," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

Art By The Glass -- With Nick Hobbs, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series -- A night of improv with the Extemporaneous Music & Arts Society, doors open at 7 p.m., Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. www.trilliumsalonseries.com.

Members Only In Concert -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Bobby Rush In Concert -- 8 p.m., "The Juke Joint Project: An Exhibit" at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville. $50. eventbrite.com.

Emmylou Harris In Concert -- With the Red Dirt Boys and Dispatch, 8:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Part of FreshGrass music festival, with gates open at 4 p.m. $22-$500. themomentary.org.

__

Saturday

Sewing Class -- Zippered bags, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

FreshGrass -- Gates open at 11:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $22-$500. themomentary.org.

Paint & Sip -- With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25. fsram.org.

King & Country -- With Dante Bowe, 7 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $29.50 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Honeyjack In Concert -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Flip Off Pirates CD Release -- With Monk Is King, Mildenhall & The Salesman, Rachael Ammons and Patti Steel Trio, 8 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $15-$45. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Check out the SUP page in Friday's Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Sunday What's Up! magazine for more arts and entertainment events.