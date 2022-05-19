Good News Bears: Woodlawn chalks up another state baseball crown

BENTON — The Woodlawn Bears had yet to establish a rhythm after trailing 2-0 through a half-inning of Thursday’s 2A state high school baseball championship game against the Bigelow Panthers.

But when the Bears’ Cale Edmonds got the beat going, the beat went on — to the tune of an eighth state championship.

Edmonds threw a complete-game gem and won most valuable player accolades as Woodlawn took a 7-2 victory before a packed grandstand on Everett Field at Panther Stadium. The Bears repeated as champions and won their fifth title since 2016.

Woodlawn quickly recovered from the quick deficit with four runs in the first and three in the third. Edmonds scattered seven hits over seven innings, while the Bears (27-6) collected five hits.

Bigelow finished 15-9.

The Cleveland County-based Bears won state baseball titles in 2022, 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2012, 2010 and 2008, all under Tommy Richardson. His brother Wayne led Watson Chapel to titles in 2000, 1996, 1991 and 1988.

Check back for further updates.