The nation in brief: N.M. firefighters brace for more wind

N.M. firefighters brace for more wind

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a major wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepared Wednesday for another round of red-flag weather that has the potential to push the flames through more unburned territory.

Forecasters warned that hot, windy and dry conditions have prompted warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting today.

Most of the large fires so far this spring have been in Arizona and New Mexico, the largest of which has raced across more than 471 square miles of forest.

Fire managers said crews have been able to protect many homes and structures by clearing out vegetation and using sprinklers and hose lays to knock down the flames as they approach populated areas.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Another fire burning in the Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico had grown more than 57 square miles in one day, causing concern among state officials. Forest roads and trails in the area were closed, and crews were bracing for more wind.

Governor's kin favored, lawmakers say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved by a voice vote and without discussion a report finding that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser's license in 2020.

The findings of last year's legislative probe, which was conducted by a Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee, repudiate that Kassidy Peters didn't receive special treatment with her application.

Noem has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, despite holding a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency that was evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

The report says Peters received three opportunities to demonstrate to state regulators that she could meet federal standards with her appraisals, which deviated from the standard certification process that gives applicants two opportunities before their application is denied.

Amid scrutiny of her licensure, Peters surrendered her license and quit her appraisal work.

The five-page report doesn't say whether Noem's actions were appropriate. The state's Government Accountability Board is considering whether to investigate Noem's actions.

6 days on, Texas escapee still at large

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- A convicted murderer who escaped from a prison bus in Texas last week is still on the run Wednesday, authorities said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment on May 12 in a caged area of the bus designated for high-risk inmates, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in statement.

As Lopez was being transported, he somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the cage and crawled out the bottom, the department said. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez and they both eventually got off the bus, the department said.

The driver was stabbed and wounded in the hand and chest, said Jason Clark, the department's chief of staff. He said the driver's wounds weren't life threatening.

A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods.

The reward for information leading to Lopez's capture has increased to $50,000.

Domestic terrorism bill pushed in House

WASHINGTON -- The House moved toward swift passage Wednesday of legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

Democratic sponsors say the measure, first introduced in 2017, would require the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to open offices specifically dedicated to investigate, prevent and prosecute acts of domestic terrorism. It would create an interagency task force to combat the infiltration of white supremacy in the military, they said.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill would cost about $105 million over five years, with most of the money going toward hiring staff.

GOP lawmakers say the bill doesn't place enough emphasis on combatting domestic terrorism committed by groups on the far left. Under the bill, agencies would be required to produce a joint report every six months that assesses and quantifies domestic terrorism threats nationally.



