STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Russo Park, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 23-24, 10-16 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 31-20, 17-10

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (4-6, 3.44 ERA); ULL LHP Brandon Talley (3-3, 4.16 ERA). Game 2: UALR LHP Michael Quevedo (2-0, 5.94 ERA); ULL RHP Jacob Schultz (3-3, 4.06 ERA) Game 3: UALR TBD; ULL RHP Jeff Wilson (4-3, 4.21 ERA)

COACHES Chris Curry (173-213 in eighth season at UALR and overall); Matt Deggs (71-52 in third season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 258-170 in eighth season overall)

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 61-24

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR can finish no higher than seventh in the conference standings, meaning it will play in one of Tuesday’s play-in games at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. … Louisiana-Lafayette’s Carson Roccaforte ranks among the top five in the Sun Belt in batting average (.373) and slugging percentage (.723).. … Roccaforte, Tyler Roberston and Max Marusak each have at least 20 stolen bases this season for the Cajuns.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Louisiana-Lafayette*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at Louisiana-Lafayette*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Louisiana-Lafayette*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Sun Belt Tournament^

WEDNESDAY Sun Belt Tournament^

*Sun Belt Conference game ^at Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Warkhawk Field, Monroe, La.

RECORDS ASU 11-35, 5-21 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 16-34-1, 6-20-1

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Justin Medlin (1-6, 4.81 ERA); ULM LHP Cam Barlow (2-6, 5.08 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Will Nash (1-6, 5.91 ERA); ULM RHP Cole Cressend (3-6, 7.48 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-2, 5.62 ERA); ULM RHP Tylor Jans (1-4, 4.82 ERA)

COACHES Tommy Raffo (341-391-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall); Michael Federico (104-127-1 in fifth season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall)

SERIES ASU leads 40-35

TV None

RADIO KBTM-AM, 1230, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS ASU needs to sweep the series at Louisiana-Monroe in order to secure a spot at next week’s Sun Belt tournament. … Warhawks outfielder Mason Holt is one of 10 players in the Sun Belt with a slugging percentage of .600 or better. … The Red Wolves have lost eight of their past nine conference games.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Louisiana-Monroe*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Sun Belt Tournament^

WEDNESDAY Sun Belt Tournament^

*Sun Belt Conference game ^at Montgomery, Ala.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Eastern Kentucky 33-18, 18-9 ASUN Conference; UCA 23-27, 17-10

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Eastern Kentucky RHP Rese Brown (5-3, 3.78 ERA); UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (7-2, 3.07 ERA). Game 2: Eastern Kentucky RHP Michael Schuler (5-2, 4.58 ERA); UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-6, 5.18 ERA). Game 3: Eastern Kentucky RHP Niko Leontarkis (5-2, 7.30 ERA); UCA RHP Cade Fenton (1-2, 7.68 ERA);

COACHES Chris Prothro (54-50 in second season at Eastern Kentucky and overall); Nick Harlan (23-27 in first season at UCA and overall)

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS UCA took two of three games when the teams met earlier this season in Richmond, Ky. … The Bears likely need two victories to secure their spot in next week’s ASUN Tournament. … Tyler Cleveland was named ASUN Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Eastern Kentucky*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY Eastern Kentucky*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Eastern Kentucky*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY ASUN Tournament^

WEDNESDAY ASUN Tournament^

*ASUN game ^at Fort Myers, Fla.