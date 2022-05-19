TODAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

SOFTBALL CAPSULES -- All games televised on Arkansas PBS

TODAY

CLASS 2A

Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs (24-5) vs. East Poinsett County Lady Warriors (32-2)

GAME TIME 1 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

TUCKERMAN

CONFERENCE 2A-2

COACH Matt Dillon

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 292/65

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Parkers Chapel 10-0 (state first round), def. McCrory 11-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Melbourne 7-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive games, with their last loss coming to South Panola, Miss., 8-1 on April 2. ... Dillon has steered his team to 14 shutout victories, including three in the state tournament. In all, the Lady Bulldogs held five of their past six opponents without a run. ... Tuckerman, which beat 2A semifinalist Melbourne four times, is allowing just over two runs per game. ... Makaylie Gist is 12-2 on the mound.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY

CONFERENCE 2A-3

COACH Brandon Powell

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 328/34

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cotter 11-1 (state first round), def. Fordyce 3-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Quitman 2-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Both of East Poinsett County's losses were by one run (3-2 to Valley View, 2-1 to Rector). ... The Lady Warriors, who are playing in the final for the first time, have won 11 games in row since their conference defeat to Rector on April 22. ... Only six teams have scored three runs or more against Powell's group. ... East Poinsett County owns 17 wins by double figures. ... Quitman knocked the Lady Warriors out of the Class 2A state tournament in the opening round last season.

CLASS 6A

Cabot Lady Panthers (21-5) vs. Bentonville Lady Tigers (23-3)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

CABOT

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Chris Cope

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 205/38

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Rogers Heritage 9-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Rogers 2-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Cabot gained a share of the league title with Bryant. ... The last time the Lady Panthers won a state softball championship, they took down Bentonville 5-3 in 2019. ... A'kayla Barnard struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits in Cabot's 2-1 win over Rogers last week. ... Cope led the team to a 13-0 start before they lost their first game, 2-1, to Class 4A finalist Valley View.

BENTONVILLE

CONFERENCE 6A-West

COACH Kent Early

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 219/41

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. North Little Rock 11-4 (state quarterfinals), def. Bryant 13-3 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville is making its sixth consecutive foray into the state championship game. ... Trista Peterson had a three-run home run during the team's semifinal victory over Bryant. ... All three of the Lady Tigers' losses came to top-ranked Benton, which is playing in the Class 5A championship game. ... Since 2010, Bentonville has won four state titles and eight conference crowns. It's also finished runner-up in its class four times.