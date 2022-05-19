Razorbacks land commitment from Greenwood native Holt

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn landed the commitment of Crowder (Mo.) College infielder Peyton Holt on Thursday.

Holt, a Greenwood native, chose the Razorbacks over Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Missouri State and Arkansas-Little Rock.

"Obviously I’ve always wanted to be a Hog growing up," Holt said. "I felt like it was a good fit for both of us. The expectations and standards of the program and the desire to win a national championship is exactly what I’m looking for in a program.

"I feel like we are a great fit for each other. I like the coaching staff and I know guys that have came through that program and loved it. It’s the best college baseball atmosphere in the country and I’m pumped to get down there and be apart of it."

Holt shined for Arkansas Sticks coach Chase Brewster during summer ball prior to attending Crowder.

“I think in the state of Arkansas everybody would agree Peyton Holt has been one of the best players the state has had over the last five to 10 years,” Brewster said. “Definitely in our Sticks program, he’s one of the best players we’ve ever had.”

Holt, who throws and bats right handed, is batting .452 with 9 home runs and 68 RBI this season. He has scored 67 runs and has 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts. He has an on-base percentage of .528 and a slugging percentage of .706.

He has a fielding percentage of .944 and has committed nine errors for the Roughriders. Crowder (50-10) is ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA rankings.

“He can play any position on the field, first or pitcher,” Brewster said. “I know a couple of pro guys have turned him in as a catcher. He’s played the outfield for Crowder. In the Junior College World Series last year, he played left field. He’s played second base and shortstop for them this year.”

Holt, 5-10, 205 pounds, was also an outstanding football player at Greenwood. He helped the Bulldogs to the Class 6A state title at quarterback with a 45-14 rout of Benton as a senior in 2018.

He completed 233 of 337 passes for 3,037 yards and 23 touchdowns for the season. Holt also rushed 147 times for 858 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Brewster expects Holt to play infield for the Razorbacks, but that could change.

“Based on what I know, they’re going to give him a chance to play in the infield," he said, "but just depending on what they have coming in, if he needs to go to outfield based on what they have, I know he’s willing to do that."