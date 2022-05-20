Arrest made in vandalism of Kingsland water tower





The Cleveland County sheriff's office has made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of the Kingsland water tower, which depicts a silhouette of native son Johnny Cash.

Timothy Sled, 38, was arrested Monday and faces charges of criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public facility. Sled is native to the area and was released Monday on a $5,000 bond after his first hearing.

Authorities are also looking for a second person of interest in connection with the shooting of the water tower last week causing it to leak water and making it appear as if Cash was relieving himself.

Officials also hired a team to repair the tower. Based in Mayflower, Leher Enterprises Inc., which specializes in municipal utility construction and repairs, completed sealing and repainting the damaged water tank Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Investigator Gary Young of the Cleveland County sheriff's office said witness reports and the investigation led to Sled.

"When the water tower shooting incident was reported to us on Monday, May 10, we immediately interviewed witnesses who gave us a vehicle description seen in the vicinity around the right time," Young said.

"Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, it helped us confirm the automobile and we developed a suspect based on the car. We actually first interviewed Timothy Sled on Friday (May 13) morning and made the arrest the flowing Monday," he said.

Young said he feels certain that authorities have arrested the correct individual.

"All I can tell you is we are 100% sure we have the right person and he has been charged. He had his first appearance before a judge the same day of his apprehension and is charged with criminal mischief, which is a class D felony, and impairing the operation of a vital public facility, which is a class C felony," Young said. "A second party is being looked at as part of our on-going investigation with charges pending a review by the prosecutor."

Young said the shot to the tower was made sometime shortly before midnight Sunday from approximately 300 yards away using a high caliber rifle.

The Cash silhouette on the water tower is illuminated at night making the image plainly visible.

Cash's image holding a red guitar appears on the Kingsland water tower in honor of the fact that Cash was born in Cleveland County on the Rivers' Farm, a dozen miles north of Kingsland near Chowning's Ferry on the Saline River.

One of seven children, Cash was born on Feb. 26, 1932. His birth name was simply "J.R." When he joined the Air Force on July 7, 1950, he was not permitted to use the initial as a first name so he adopted the moniker "John R. Cash." Upon signing with Sun Records in 1955, he became "Johnny Cash."

When Cash was 3, his family left the Kingsland area to resettle in Dyess, Ark., as part of a New Deal Federal government program.





Timothy Sled

Special to The Commercial



