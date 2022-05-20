Home Movies

"Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, Netflix) This acclaimed documentary, directed by Suzanne Kai, is an insightful and entertaining portrait of an iconic Chinese American journalist who became one of the country's most influential and knowledgeable music editors. With Cameron Crowe, Annie Leibovitz, Carlos Santana, Quincy Jones, Marvin Gaye, Elton John, Steve Martin.

"Private Property" (R, 1 hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) This neo-noir thriller concerns struggling actress Kathryn (Ashley Benson) who, although married to a big-time Hollywood producer, finds herself attracted to her new gardener. Too bad he's not the great guy he seems to be. With Shiloh Fernandez, Logan Miller; directed and co-written by Chadd Harbold.

"Paulie Go!" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, On Demand) In this coming-of-age road-trip comedic drama, an official selection by the 2022 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, a socially awkward high school robotics prodigy steals a van and pairs up with a headstrong young angler to track down a reclusive genius in the lake country of northern Minnesota who rejected the prodigy's robotics lab application. With Ethan Dizon, Madison Wolfe, David Theune, Bernard White, Tracie Thoms; directed by Andrew Nackman.

"Waterman" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, PBS) An award-winning documentary that's a tribute to surfing legend and five-time Olympic medalist Duke Kahanamoku, who ascended to the official title of Ambassador of Aloha. With Laird Hamilton, Carissa Moore, Kelly Slater; narrated by Jason Momoa and directed by Isaac Halasima.

"End of the Line" (not rated, 1 hour, 5 minutes, On Demand June 14) This insightful character-driven political-drama documentary takes a hard look at the New York City subway crisis, exacerbated by covid-19, and a long overdue reckoning on infrastructure led by transit chief Andy Byford. Directed by Emmett Adler.

"A Taste of Whale" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, Amazon Prime, Apple TV) A balanced, reasoned, and sometimes hard to watch French documentary that follows International animal welfare activists, including Sea Shepherd and Pamela Anderson, as they fight to stop the annual hunting of pilot whales (large dolphins) in the fjords of the Faroe Islands. Written and directed by Vincent Kelner.

"Kinky Boots" (PG-13, 1 hour, 47 minutes, Blu-ray) Making its first appearance on Blu-ray is this engaging if predictable 2005 dramatic comedy (inspired by the story of a family-owned shoe factory in England) that saves itself from bankruptcy by switching from manufacturing sensible men's shoes to taking on the designs of an outrageously creative drag performer. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton, Sarah-Jane Potts, Nick Frost; directed by Julian Jarrold. The Blu-ray disc includes a digital copy of the film, audio commentary with the director and members of the cast, deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

"Night Caller" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) Fans of gore will find much to like here; fans of tension and scares might not. It's a horror effort about a psychic hotline worker who starts hearing regularly from a serial killer, which causes her to have visions of unpleasant murder scenes before they happen. With Steve Railsback, Susan Priver, Bai Ling; written and directed by Chad Ferrin.