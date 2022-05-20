LOUISIANA-MONROE 16, ARKANSAS STATE 9

Louisiana-Monroe piled it on with an eight-run fourth inning Thursday night at Warhawk Field in Monroe, La., leaving no doubt in the series opener.

Arkansas State University (11-36, 5-22 Sun Belt Conference) jumped out early, grabbing three runs on back-to-back homers in the top of the first inning by Ben Klutts and Brandon Hager.

The Red Wolves' pitching couldn't hold down the Warhawls (17-34-1, 7-20-1) -- Justin Medlin surrendered 6 runs on 6 hits over 3 innings, taking the loss, and Max Charlton allowed 5 more runs in an inning of relief.

ASU managed 12 hits, getting multi-hit outings from Wil French, Jared Toler, Cooper Tremmel and Daedrick Cail, who went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI.