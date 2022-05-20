



• Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. The duo's final tour together was scheduled to start in September, but Judd died April 30 at age 76, a day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The family said they lost Naomi to "the disease of mental illness," but Wynonna announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour. A final stop has been added in their home state of Kentucky -- at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 29, with Hill as the special guest. "I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna Judd said Thursday. McBride will open the show on select nights. The Grammy-winning Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned three decades, combining the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings in hits such as "Love Can Build a Bridge" in 1990; "Mama He's Crazy" and "Why Not Me," both in 1984; "Turn It Loose" in 1988; "Girls Night Out" in 1985; "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" in 1986; and "Grandpa" in 1986.

• NBC is bringing in Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to celebrate the holidays. Cyrus will host the network's New Year's Eve broadcast, an encore after she rang in 2022 with Pete Davidson, NBC announced this week in a presentation to advertisers. Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer Parton will star in "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," described as a "modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special." "When it's time for her big special to air live," the producers revealed, "a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present and future." Parton recently appeared in the final episode of "Grace and Frankie," reuniting with "9 to 5″ co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She also played Aunt Dolly in several episodes of "Hannah Montana," which starred Cyrus as a teenage girl living a double life as a pop star.

