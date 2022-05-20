100 years ago

May 20, 1922

MENA -- Polk county is to have another contest for county offices at the general election in September. Heretofore, it has been customary to let the winners in the Democratic primary go into the election unopposed, but two weeks ago a Citizen's ticket was put out against the regular party nominees. The Citizen's ticket are backing another similar political movement this year, and have called a nominating convention to be held in Mena. Troubles of the local highway districts will be the basis of the campaign.

50 years ago

May 20, 1972

MARKED TREE -- A special program on "Marked Tree Recognition Day" has been planned here June 2-3 in connection with the dedication of the Marked Tree Airport and opening of the renovated Marked Tree bridge over the St. Francis River. The program includes street dancing, a parade and other ceremonies. The unveiling of a tree that bears the community's name, located recently in the river area, will take place. The Millington Naval Base Volunteer Band and the Flying Rifles drill team of Memphis will be in a downtown parade.

25 years ago

May 20, 1997

• Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial cartoonist John Deering on Monday signed a 10-year contract with Creators Syndicate, Inc. The agreement calls for Creators to syndicate four of Deering's editorial cartoons each week to other newspapers. The 41-year-old Little Rock native, who joined the Arkansas Democrat in 1981 as a staff cartoonist, will be syndicated nationally and internationally... Other cartoons distributed by Creators Syndicate include Doug Marlette's "Kudzu," Johnny Hart's "B.C." and "the Wizard of Id." "I'm really excited," Deering said of the agreement. "I've been the full-time editorial cartoonist here since 1988 and a lot of friends are syndicated now and it seems to be working out really well for them," he said of colleagues across the country. Deering's cartoons in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won't be altered in any way because of the contract, he said.

10 years ago

May 20, 2012

• The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act would legalize medical marijuana in the state, though it remains illegal to use, produce or distribute the drug for any reason under federal law. The measure would establish a system for cultivating and distributing marijuana for qualifying patients through nonprofit dispensaries. Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the committee supporting the initiative, has raised $42,534 and spent $32,209... The Coalition to Preserve Arkansas Values opposes this measure, saying that the potential benefits to patients are outweighed by the risks of marijuana, and that if THC has any medicinal value it can be delivered another way than by smoking.