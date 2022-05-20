State wrecks kill 3 people, injure 6

Three people died and six more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Scott Marcus, 24, of Jacksonville died about 10:20 a.m. when his 2017 Toyota crashed on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock while fleeing state police.

Marcus was reportedly fleeing at speeds of between 100 and 110 mph, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said, and the trooper following him was trying to catch up but was still some distance behind when the crash occurred.

Marcus' vehicle ran off the road on the west side of I-30 and he overcorrected, causing him to strike a highway sign, the report states. Overcorrecting again, Marcus then struck another sign and a guardrail post, causing the vehicle to flip and eject him.

The passenger, Dior Cox, 23, also of Jacksonville, was injured in the crash, but was treated and taken to the Pulaski County jail, Sadler said. Cox appeared on an online inmate roster and was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a drug possession charge and a seatbelt violation.

A man who has yet to be identified was killed about 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe and crashed while traveling east on Arkansas 18 in rural Mississippi County.

The Tahoe veered toward the shoulder several times before leaving the road and striking a roadside ditch and overturning twice, hitting a utility pole and landing on the passenger side.

Passenger Michael Calloway, 51, of Paragould was injured in the crash and taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

An unidentified child was killed in a crash on Arkansas 18 just before 10:45 p.m. in rural Mississippi County, not far from the crash that happened on that highway a little over an hour earlier.

A 2009 Hyundai driven by Jaylin Johnson, 19, of Blytheville was westbound when it left the road and entered a ditch, traveling over 700 feet before overturning.

In addition to the minor passenger who suffered fatal injuries, Johnson and passengers Javian Johnson, 19, and Kezarious Barnett, 19, both also of Blytheville, were injured, as was another minor passenger. The injured were taken to Regional One Medical Center for treatment.

State troopers investigating the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of all three incidents.