Police beat: LR man faces 150 child porn charges

LR man faces 150 child porn charges

Little Rock police Thursday morning arrested a man who faces 150 felony child pornography charges, according to an arrest report.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment at 5500 Highland Drive where Taylor Rogers, 29, of Little Rock, was living.

A brief search of electronics there reportedly led to the discovery of child pornography, and Rogers was arrested.

Rogers is charged with 150 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, although the report stated that a forensic analysis of the electronic devices may lead to more charges.

Rogers did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday night.

State police make child porn arrest

Arkansas State Police agents arrested a Sherwood man Thursday charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the agency.

Special agents of the state police's Internet Crimes Against Children section executed a search warrant at the Cato Road home of Eric Renard, 40, Thursday, leading to the seizure of computers and phones.

The devices are being forensically examined by agents, but Renard was arrested and now faces child porn charges. He appeared in the Faulkner County jail's online inmate roster Friday night.

Traffic stop leads to drug, gun counts

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a man who was reportedly on parole and had a gun and drugs in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

During a 2 a.m. traffic stop at 2500 Wright Avenue for a defective license plate light and an illegal license plate cover, police discovered Johnny Scott, 44, of Little Rock, was a parolee with a search waiver.

The search turned up a 9mm Kel-Tec rifle in the back seat wrapped in some clothing, as well as a cigarette suspected to contain marijuana, the report states.

Scott is charged with a felony count of possession of firearms by a certain person and a misdemeanor drug possession charge in addition to the traffic violations leading to the stop.

Police find heroin, pot, gun in vehicle

Sherwood police arrested a woman early Friday who was reportedly found to have drugs and a gun in her vehicle, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Jenny Martin, 41, of Ward, shortly before 3 a.m. near Oakdale Road for a faulty brake light. They reported smelling marijuana coming from Martin's car and searched the vehicle.

The search turned up a gun, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a stolen ID card in the vehicle, the report states, and also revealed that Martin's driver's license was suspended.

Martin now faces four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of heroin with purpose to deliver and a drug paraphernalia charge; two misdemeanor charges -- theft of property lost or mislaid and a drug charge; and two traffic violations.