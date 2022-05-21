NLR police arrest man in killing

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who is charged with shooting and killing a woman Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Police arrested Jordan Shavers, 22, of North Little Rock, shortly before midnight Thursday, and he was held Friday in the Pulaski County jail on a felony first-degree murder charge.

Shavers is charged with killing Jordan Robinson, 21, of Little Rock, who was found shot in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Springvale Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Robinson was shot near 4500 Lakeshore Drive and taken to the location where police found her, about a mile away. It was not clear who took her to the location.

Shavers and Robinson knew each other, the release states, but it was not clear how they knew each other. Police believe the incident was isolated.

Shavers was held without bond Friday and was due to appear in District Court Saturday morning.