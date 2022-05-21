TODAY’S BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 3A

HARDING ACADEMY WILDCATS (30-3) VS. ASHDOWN PANTHERS (26-6)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

HARDING ACADEMY

CONFERENCE 3A-2 (8-0)

COACH Shane Fullerton

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 367/93

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Booneville 10-0 (state first round), def. Central Arkansas Christian 10-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Paris 9-2 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The Wildcats, last season’s state champions, are aiming to win a sixth state title. … Shane Fullerton returned as the team’s coach in August after spending last season as an assistant. He led the Wildcats to three state titles previously as head coach during a 10-year stint. … Levi Lang, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock commit, is batting .500 and has stolen 30 bases. … Kade Smith, last year’s Most Valuable Player in the title game, has committed to the University of Arkansas.

ASHDOWN CONFERENCE 3A-7 (11-3)

COACH Charles Cross

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 291/128

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. DeWitt 11-1 (state first round), def. Elkins 6-2 (state quarterfinals), def. Benton Harmony Grove 7-4 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY For all of Ashdown’s rich baseball history, the Panthers have played in three previous state title games but never won a championship. … The team won its first 10 games this season and have coasted to victories in its past six games. … Ashdown lost to Benton Harmony Grove 15-5 on April 29 before beating the Cardinals 7-4 in the state semifinals. … The Panthers were beaten by Shiloh Christian in the 2016 final.

CLASS 5A

VAN BUREN POINTERS (26-5) VS.

MARION PATRIOTS (29-5)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

VAN BUREN

CONFERENCE 5A-West (13-1)

COACH Luke Weatherford

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 227/120

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Maumelle 4-1 (state first round), def. Jonesboro 4-3 (state quarterfinals), def. Batesville 12-3 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Van Buren has made three appearances in the state championship game. … The Pointers finished a game ahead of Greenbrier in the 5A-West Conference standings. … Connor Brady gave up 4 hits and 3 runs while striking out 12 during the team’s 12-3 victory over Bates-ville in the semifinals. … Van Buren beat Marion in the second round a year ago.

MARION

CONFERENCE 5A-East

COACH Pete Prater

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 245/67

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. White Hall 10-0 (state first round), def. Benton 5-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Sheridan 7-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Marion and Jonesboro, which split a two-game series in March, shared the 5A-East title. … The Patriots’ last loss was April 9 against Lonoke (3-1). … Pete Prater’s crew has reached the postseason 22 times since 1982 but will appear in a final for just the second time. … Pitcher Chase Armstrong gave up five hits on 92 pitches during the Patriots’ 7-0 win over Sheridan, which clinched a berth in the championship game.