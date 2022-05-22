Broken wrist and State MG Conference

What started off as a fantastic day getting my back yard cleaned up, ended with a trip to the ER and a broken wrist. I always go out with Petals for her last time in the night and decided to get one more look at the great job the guys did that day. Heading back in as night fell, I fell too--or slipped on some wet polymer gel on a rug and down I went. I credit yoga with how quickly I got back up. It didn't hurt that bad, but as time went on, the ache grew, and I figured I had broken something. We spent about 3 hours getting x-rayed, and a temporary splint put on so I could wait for swelling to go down.

Thursday was my visit to Ortho and I got my cast.





We decided to head to Fayetteville and attend the MG conference in a limited way. I had a driver and we were staying with a friend, so the pace could be adapted. We had a smooth check-in, visited with lots of folks,





did some shopping at the trade show and then went to rest. We met up with Gerald for dinner





and walked the Fayetteville square after dinner looking at some unusual plants. There were a few neither Gerald, me, nor Picture this could figure out.

Friday we were up and out early on a great tour.





I was thrilled that our last stop was Talya Boerner's house





--this Washington county MG is also an author and met us virtually at our book club last year. I have her slated to come down to see us this year!

I decided not to push things, so we decided to skip the afternoon tour and go to a nursery instead. I am glad we made that decision. It got hot outside and my arm began to throb a bit so we did a little shopping,





bought more plants, and then rested for a few hours before dinner. Tony Avent was a great speaker. At the end I got a surprise meeting with a new Washington Co. MGer--an old high school friend!





We headed home Saturday morning. I was sad to miss out on the awards, but I am amazed at how worn out I got so quickly. The Washington County group under Patsy L. leadership did an amazing job. It takes a village, and they pulled together. I am glad I got to attend parts of it. It was great getting to see so many old friends, meet in person again and celebrate Washington County.

A broken wrist is not the end of the world. I am used to doing everything fast, and now I do everything slowly. I am getting a great understanding of left-handed folks, but one-handed is even harder. I will say, I am able to do much more each day with my right hand, but thanks to those of you who cut my food, got my drinks, carried my stuff, and helped in general. At first, I couldn't hold a piece of paper without pain, but I am improvising and making it. I did cancel a girls trip to Chicago this week, but I am sure in a week I will be a pro at all of this, and I am now setting my sights on Maine.