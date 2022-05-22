Head Start graduates PB kids

Head Start programs have the goal of preparing America's most vulnerable young children to succeed in school and in life beyond school. Pine Bluff offers three head start programs that graduated 56 early learners who are now transitioning to kindergarten.

The Community Service Office, a nonprofit tax-exempt Community Action Agency with programs at Pine Bluff Blake Street Head Start, St. Peter's Head Start and David Vaughn Head Start, teamed up with Jherrithan Dukes, principal of Friendship Aspire Academy, to hold their transitional ceremony at the academy this past week.

Toothless grins were in abundance and giggles filled the air as the 4- and 5-year-olds received a Head Start certificate of completion. Seventeen of those students were virtual learners, an option still being offered due to covid-19.

"We invited their families out to the transitional program," said Kimberly Jones, Community Service Office special projects coordinator. "Most of our students have been with us since Early Head Start."

Early Head Start begins at birth to 36 months so the instructors have seen the youngsters grow in many ways. "We empower the children and families," said Jones.

Community Service Office has been in existence for more than 55 years, and Jones has served in the program for nearly half of that time.

The program is geared toward low-income families to help alleviate poverty and increase family income and improve the quality of family life by providing them with the necessary resources and skills to become self-sufficient.

Funded and monitored by federal, state and local offices, the organization provides services through a number of programs collaborating with community partners and stakeholders.

Jones said all Head Start locations are thriving, with the David Vaughn location at 2101 W. 11th St. run by Samuel Glover of Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation. She said there have been major improvements, especially in the last five years when the new CEO, Leslie Paschal-Barnes, stepped in.

"When she got here we really expanded the program," said Jones. "We also have new playground equipment and our Blake Street location is practically new with brand new classrooms."

Jones said a memorandum of understanding with Friendship Aspire Academy allows the Head Start agencies to access to the school's facilities.

"We are just grateful to have these partnerships and be under the leadership of Leslie Paschal-Barnes," said Jones. "We transition our babies to Friendship Aspire Academy and we are just excited for the collaboration."

The Head Starts are currently enrolling for the next school year. Jones said more information about Early Head Start or Head Start can be obtained by coming to the central office at 1202 W Pullen St. or by calling (501) 693-6290 to speak with Vivian Eaton.

Bynlee Earls displays her Head Start Completion Certificate. (Special to the Commercial)

