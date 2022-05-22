Russellville begins firing right at start

BENTON -- Noe Jimenez didn't need to make the final save of his Russellville career, his Cyclones leading 4-0 and 30 seconds from a state championship.

The senior goalkeeper dove to his left anyway, hauling in Van Buren's last shot of the game.

Minutes later, it was not a ball in Jimenez's steady hands but rather a trophy.

Russellville made quick work of the Pointers on Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes on its way to a 4-0 win in the Class 5A boys soccer title game. Sophomore Arius Garcia bookended the Cyclones' scoring as they avenged the defeat Van Buren handed them in last year's final.

"It's the best start we've had all season," Russellville Coach Jared Fuller said. "We took shots early, often, and good things happened."

The first bit of good came five minutes in as Arius fired from 28 yards, the ball flying just over the outstretched arms of the Pointers' goalkeeper.

KyJuan Martinez added to the barrage, sending a one-timer from 35 yards into the back of the net, putting the Cyclones up 2-0.

Russellville (21-1-1), which hadn't allowed a goal in three prior postseason games, didn't ask much of Jimenez and its defense in the early stages. The Cyclones maintained possession in the final third, keeping reigning champion Van Buren (15-5-2) on its heels.

The pressure paid off once more when Russellville sent a corner kick to the far post, only for Camden Wilson to head it back across goal. A wide-open Fernando Castro did the rest, tapping the ball over the line to make it 3-0.

"Russellville is too good of a team to spot them three goals," Pointers Coach Nathan Almond said. "You've got to be able to play them from the very first whistle.

"We just weren't ready to play at the beginning of the game. It got a little better as it went on, but [we were] too far behind."

Van Buren never seriously threatened the Cyclones' goal despite gaining a little more footing in the second half.

Garcia eventually gave Russellville some insurance, ripping a bicycle kick from inside the box off a Grant Payne throw-in in the 54th minute, settling the final margin.

After saluting the Cyclone faithful that had made the trip to Benton, Ramirez walked back across Everett Field with his arms wrapped around the trophy and a wide smile on his face.

Ramirez said he may continue his soccer career at Central Baptist College in the fall. He also could opt to stay home and work with his dad.

Either way, the towering netminder cemented himself in Russellville history.

"He's one of those kids that didn't want to be a keeper -- he wanted to be a field player," Fuller said of Ramirez. "Since his freshman year, he's gotten better and better every day. ... We're going to miss that guy."