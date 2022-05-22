Early voting for the May 24 party primaries, special elections and nonpartisan judicial and school board races continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Voting sites for this week include:

BENTON COUNTY

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

• Reach Church, 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

• Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

• Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

• Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith

• Ben Geren Park, Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

----------------------------------

ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS

The primary elections, nonpartisan judicial runoff, school board and special elections are Tuesday.

All voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista

• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

• Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road

• St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane

Bentonville

• Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road

• Church Of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd.

• First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. J St.

• C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 1

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.

• NWACC Shewmaker Center, 1000 S.E. Eagle Way

Cave Springs

• Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave.

Centerton

• Reach Church, 900 W. Centerton Blvd.

• Life Point Baptist Church, 11161 Gamble Road

Decatur

• Municipal Building Annex, 363 E. Jo Ave.

Garfield

• NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St.

Gentry

• First Baptist Church, 232 W. Main St.

Gravette

• Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E.

Hiwasse

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 14070 Arkansas 279

Lowell

• Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place

• First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St.

Pea Ridge

• First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St.

Rogers

• Bland Chapel (Rocky Branch), 8530 Twin Cove Road

• Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road

• Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St.

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway

• Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.

Siloam Springs

• First Christian Church, 1405 W. Jefferson St.

• Highfill Baptist Church, 11912 S. Main St.

• St. Mary's Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1998 U.S. 412

• Logan Community Building, 15249 Logan Road

• Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.

Springdale

• Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Barling

• Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St.

Charleston

• Cornerstone Freewill Baptist, 29201 Arkansas 22

Fort Smith

• American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.

• Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike Ave.

• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St.

• Cliff Terrace Assembly of God, 3301 S. 66th St.

• Creekmore Park Rec Bldg., 3301 S. M St.

• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road

• Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road

• Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave.

• MLK Park Community Bldg., 1901 N. Greenwood Ave.

• Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St.

• Orr Elementary Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave.

• Ramsey Jr. High Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road

• Rye Hill Baptist, 11501 U.S. 71 South

• St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road

• St. John Episcopal, 215 N. Sixth St.

• St. Luke Lutheran, 5401 Free Ferry Road

• Windsor Library 4701 Windsor Drive

Greenwood

• Grace Lutheran Church, U.S. 71 South

Lavaca

• Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Cane Hill

• Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road

Elkins

• Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive

Elm Springs

• Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St.

Evansville

• Evansville Fire Station, 20493 Arkansas 59 South

Farmington

• Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.

Fayetteville

• The Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd.

• Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St.

• Corner Stone Church of Christ, 4377 Huntsville Road

• Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive

• Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd.

• Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mount Comfort Road

• Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road

• Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave.

• Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road

• Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive

• Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St.

• Wedington Woods Fire Station, 13496 Arkansas 16

• Wheeler Fire Station, 6946 W. Wheeler Road

• Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St.

Goshen

• Goshen First United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45

Greenland

• Greenland Community Center, 170 Letita St.

Johnson

• Johnson Church of Christ, 5602 Elmore St.

Lincoln

• Lincoln Community Center, 112 Boyer

• Rheas Mill Community Building, 11871 N. Wedington Blacktop Road

Morrow

• Morrow Fire Station, 19783 Latta Road

Prairie Grove

• Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road

Springdale

• Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.

• Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.

• Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop

• Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road

• Sonora Baptist Church 17330 E. U.S. 412

• Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, #D1

• Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.

Summers

• Cincinnati Fire Station, 12700 Cincinnati Road

• Weddington Community Building, 15503 N. Jackson Highway

West Fork

• West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St.

Winslow

• Assembly of God, 208 Hill St.

• Brentwood Community Building, 169450 U.S. 71