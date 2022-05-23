Active covid cases in Arkansas increase by 58, according to Sunday report

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise Sunday, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 3,227 active cases in the state as of Sunday. That number jumped by 58 since Saturday and by 641 in the past week. It is the highest total reported in the state since March 6, when 3,337 active cases were reported.

Overall, the state has seen 840,590 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. The number of new cases increased by 146 since Saturday and 1,980 in the past week. It is the most new cases reported in the state on a Sunday since March 20.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 283 as of Sunday. It his the highest seven-day average since March 27.

Hospitalizations increased by four on Sunday, with 67 total reported in the state. There were 23 new hospitalizations reported since last Sunday. It is the highest total reported since April 12, when 73 people were hospitalized.

As of Sunday, there were 18 patients in intensive care from covid-19. The number increased by three on Sunday. It is the same number reported the previous Sunday.

Ventilator usage remained the same as Saturday and last week, according to the data, with eight reported on Sunday.

The state's covid-19 death toll reached 11,445 Sunday. There were seven deaths reported Saturday and 29 in the past week. It is the most covid deaths reported in the state in a seven-day period since April 23.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths was 4.14. That is up from 1.14 last Sunday.

As of Sunday, there have been 825,682 recoveries reported in the state. The state reported 81 people had recovered since Saturday and 1,310 people in the past week.

There are 1,594,193 people who have been fully vaccinated in the state. The number increased by 149 Sunday and is up 2,304 since Sunday.

Another 572,492 people have received a booster. The state reported 140 additional boosters administered Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state with most new covid-19 cases with 37. Washington County followed with 16 and Faulkner County with 14.