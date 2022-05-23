Authorities ID White County woman killed in I-30 crash

Authorities have identified a White County woman who died following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 early Sunday.

Brittany Watson, 30, of Bald Knob was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Bryant Parkway when the wreck happened shortly after 2:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The Chevrolet that Watson was driving struck the front of a 2014 Freightliner, and both vehicles came to rest on the interstate’s shoulder, the report states.

Troopers said Watson died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 25-year-old Arlington, Texas man, was injured.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Early Monday, a 31-year-old woman died after a crash in Van Buren County, according to a separate preliminary report.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m., while Amber Johnson of Bee Branch headed east on Van Buren County 330 in a 1997 Toyota, troopers said.

According to the report, the Toyota missed a slight curve and drove into a ditch off the left side of the road, skidding until it struck a culvert and rolled over several times.

The crash killed Johnson, who was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

At least 201 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.