Junior college defensive lineman set to visit Hogs

Junior college All-American defensive lineman Taylor Lewis will make an official visit to the University of Arkansas this week and his relationship with UA defensive line coach Deke Adams is a big reason why.

"He is my type of guy all around," Lewis said. "Most importantly he makes an emphasis on how much I'm needed, but also keeping me comfortable as a player, not forcing me to sell out for a logo. Allowing me to make my decision based off of me."

Lewis, 6-3, 295 pounds, of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon State, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Liberty and others.

"On the upcoming Arkansas visit, I'm going to soak in everything, do more listening than talking," Lewis said.

He recorded 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass breakup in 6 games as a sophomore. Lewis was named a unanimous All-Southern California Football Association first-team selection.

Lewis was also named to the Region III All-California Community College team. He was selected to the JCGridiron All-America second team. As a freshman, he recorded 19 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in 8 games.

He plans to arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday and leave on Friday. Lewis mentioned other reasons for wanting to visit Arkansas.

"The potential to play right away, the history behind Arkansas, and ultimately getting a chance to play in the league [NFL]," Lewis said.

Lewis also praised assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones for helping him with the recruiting process.

"Coach Jones is great at recruiting, very relatable, very straight forward , and easy to reach out to whenever I have questions," Lewis said.

Lewis, who played his high school football at Kenwood Academy in Chicago, has made official visits to Washington State and Oregon State with one more after his Arkansas visit possible.

"Most likely taking a visit to Missouri," Lewis said.

Conference affiliation won't factor into his decision.

"Playing in any conference is attractive. I don't really care the conference," Lewis said. "I do respect the SEC competition, though."

He also said he plans to have a decision soon with plans to enroll at his new school this summer.

"I'm looking to have a decision by the beginning of June," Lewis said.

While some recruits have a difficult time making a decision, Lewis said he will rely on his faith.

"Not difficult in my eyes. I feel like God has the answer to everything," Lewis said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com