U.S. Rep. French Hill wins Republican nomination for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. French Hill won the Republican nomination for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, withstanding a challenge by a combat veteran who works as a government consultant on intelligence matters.

Hill, who was first elected in 2014, defeated Conrad Reynolds of Conway.

At 8:47 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Hill.

With an estimated 54.7% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Hill 31,987

Reynolds 22,560

Hill of Little Rock is a former banker and four-term congressional incumbent who serves on the House Financial Services Committee.

It’s not the first time Reynolds and Hill have competed against each other. The two were opponents in the 2014 Republican primary. Hill routed Reynolds by more than 30 points in the three-way primary.

Reynolds also previously ran for U.S. Senate in the 2010 Republican primary, capturing 5% of the vote in an eight-man race and losing to Republican John Boozman.

Hill will face Democrat Quintessa Hathaway of Sherwood and Libertarian Michael White of Little Rock in the Nov. 8 general election.