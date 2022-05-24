U.S. Rep. Steve Womack wins Republican primary for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack defeated Republican primary challenger Neil Robinson Kumar Tuesday for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat.

At 8:44 p.m. the Associated Press called the race for Womack.

With 56.8% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Womack 31,007

Kumar 7,413

Womack is a former Rogers mayor and retired Arkansas Army National Guard colonel who has served in Congress since 2011.

Kumar of Bentonville is a law student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, who said the most pressing issue facing 3rd District constituents and America is “the Great Replacement.”

Womack is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government and chairman of the Board of Visitors of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Womack will face two candidates in the Nov. 8 general election: Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington and Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias of Rogers.