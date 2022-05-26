The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 25, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-308. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of Samuel Richard Gill) Marsha Dodson Gill v. Darryl Sullivan, from Stone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-251. Larry Hamilton v. Bank of the Ozarks, Ellen B. Brantley, and Susan Cossey, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-296. Curtis Scott v. Currin Nichol, M.D., from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson, Gladwin, Klappenbach, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., dissents.

CV-21-625. Leah Phillips v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-245. Mandy James v. George's, Inc., from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-21-450. Jeri Desirae Small v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-82. Jeremy Andrew Avery v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-256. Jacqueline Hawkins v. Monte Willis for Snow Cemetery Association; Pam Emerson; Justin Villines; Chris Daniels; Marilyn Willis; Monte Willis; Bill Willis; and Joy Polus, from Newton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-584. Sheila Ussery; Geraldo Quintone Ussery v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-585. Geraldo Quintone Ussery v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-332. Ellen Brown v. Karen Shipley, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

E-21-440. Linda Green v. Director, Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-401. Preston Allen v. Staffmark Investments, LLC, and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-609. Jordan Lemon v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-602. Michael McCormick v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-410. Sharon Baker v. Kevin Baker, Nina Cranford, Doug Baker, and David Baker, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-622. Amber Raynor v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-476. Charles Schock, M.D. v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-567. Brandon Birdsong v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-613. William Earl Kellybrew v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-431. James Harvey v. Stephen Heim, M.D., from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-268. Township Builders, Inc. v. City of Gravette, Arkansas, and Employers Mutual Casualty Company, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-21-480. White County Medical Center, LLC; and Action Claims Administrators v. Meghan Johnson, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

E-21-516. Elizabeth Young v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-21-517. Elizabeth Young v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.