Early start times, TV named for UA football

The University of Arkansas will open the 2022 football season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Cincinnati on ESPN, UA and SEC officials announced Thursday.

Third-year Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, coming off a 9-4 season, will host two of last season's four College Football Playoff participants, starting with the Bearcats, the first non-Power 5 team to make the playoff.

Kickoff times for the first three games were released in conjunction with the countdown of 100 days until the Sept. 3 date for season openers.

The Razorbacks will host South Carolina for their SEC opener on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., then will host Missouri State and former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino for a 6 p.m. game on Sept. 17 that will be streamed on ESPN-Plus and the SEC Network-Plus.

Arkansas has also scheduled another game against Missouri State, a season opener on Aug. 30, 2025, that was first reported by the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader and acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Razorbacks have won all seven previous meetings against the Bears, including two during Petrino's tenure at Arkansas from 2008-2011.

Arkansas has four nonconference games on the book for 2025: Arkansas State in Little Rock, at Memphis and at home against Notre Dame. All four of the games were contracted prior to the SEC's announcement that Oklahoma and Texas would be joining the conference by the 2025 football season, which is likely to necessitate a nine-game league schedule.

The configuration of schedules after the entry of Oklahoma and Texas are expected to be a topic for SEC leaders at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla., next week.

The SEC also announced the Razorbacks' road game at BYU on Oct. 15 this season will be shown on an ESPN affiliate.

In addition to those known broadcasts, the Razorbacks are also slated to take on Missouri in a road game on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m.