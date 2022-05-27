Jones delivers no-hitter for Travs

Connor Jones, in his seventh minor league season, was in need of a reset.

Jones, 27, had allowed 16 runs in five games to start this season with the Arkansas Travelers, ballooning his earned-run average to 6.75.

"[It] was just a little mindset shift, that's all it was. It felt like a career-altering moment right there," Jones said.

Since that discussion, Jones (2-2) has thrown 22 scoreless innings, capped by a seven-inning no-hitter in the Travelers' 6-0 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens in North Little Rock.

The Travs completed the sweep with another shutout, 2-0.

In the third inning of the opener, Jones -- the reigning Texas League pitcher of the week -- faced his biggest test, walking three batters -- his only walks in the game -- to load the bases with two outs. The next batter would be one of his eight strikeouts as Jones avoided any damage.

The Travs' hitters made sure to provide their pitcher with run support as he was keeping the Sod Poodles quiet, scoring in five of six innings.

Zach DeLoach led the Travelers at the plate with 3 hits, 2 runs and an RBI. Jack Larsen added 2 runs and 2 hits, including a solo home run in the third inning.

"I feel like it takes away a little bit from it, but no hits in an outing, is no hits in an outing," Jones said. "So I'll take it. I've never had one."

Blake Walston (0-2) took the loss for Amarillo, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits with 5 strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

It would take until the sixth inning of the second game before the Travs would get on the board again.

Joe Rizzo hit 413-foot home run to right center to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. Cade Marlowe would bring in the second run with an RBI single later in the sixth.

Using no true starting pitcher for the second game, the Travs opted to use a five relievers -- combining to hold the Sod Poodles to 2 hits in 7 innings. None pitched more than two innings.

Braden Shipley (2-1) allowed no hits, struck out 1 and was credited with the win after 1 inning of work. Michael Styrffeler would close out the final inning to record his seventh save.





Today’s game

Arkansas Travelers vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TDB; Sod Poodles: TDB

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Fireworks

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Amarillo, 5:35 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.



