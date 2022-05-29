Dr. Eva Elaine Hudson - Ryan Shane Jones





Dr. Eva Elaine Hudson and Ryan Shane Jones were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Rusty Tractor Vineyard. Reid Robinson, uncle of the bride, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Gana and Ron Webb of Pottsville and Joan and Edward Hudson of Russellville. She is the granddaughter of Johnnie and the late William Henry of Russellville and Dana and the late Doynne Hudson of Dover.

Parents of the groom are Jamie Jones and Joseph Jones, both of Nashville, Ill. He is the grandson of Sharon and Jim Grafton of Coulterville, Ill., and Debra and Jack Jones of Okawville, Ill.

Vows were exchanged at a wooden arch overlooking the vineyard decorated with soft pink and white roses, white tuberose, white peonies, white anemones and seeded eucalyptus.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a white satin gown. The bodice had a deep sweetheart neckline and thin double shoulder straps and the A-line skirt extended from the natural waist. She wore a white raw-edge cathedral-length veil. Her bouquet was filled with white ranunculus, soft pink and white roses, white peonies and anemone.

Matron of honor was Christian Brown of Austin, Texas. Bridesmaids were Delaney Wright of Boise, Idaho; Natalie Hanke of Bonnerdale; Morgan Berger of O'Fallon, Mo.; Miranda Raye of Conway; and Lauren Grigsby of Russellville, cousin of bride. They wore taupe chiffon gowns in various styles and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Tyler Berger of O'Fallon was best man. Groomsmen were John Dillon of Elbert, Colo.; Wesley Agan of Carrollton, Ga.; John Redding of Villa Rica, Ga.; Clayton Cooper of Conway; and Michael Hinson of Chatsworth, Ga.

Guests were seated by Jackson Grigsby and Kyle Drown Jr., both of Russellville and cousins of the bride; and Nick Jones and Eli Jones, both of Nashville, Ill., and brothers of the groom.

A reception, also at the vineyard, followed the ceremony. Tables held arrangements of multiple glass cylinders with floating candles surrounded by seeded eucalyptus and Italian ruscus or long-stem olive branch sprays in cylinder vases.

The bride graduated cum laude from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor of science degree and graduated magna cum laude with a doctorate of optometry from the Southern College of Optometry. She is an optometrist at Hertzog Family Eyecare in Cabot.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in forestry resources. He is a senior wood procurement forester at Pactiv Evergreen in Pine Bluff.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Montego Bay, Jamaica.





Dr. Eva Jones (Cameron & Elizabeth Photography)





