Madeline Olivia McElhanon - Connor Norwood Vaughan





The Chapel at Legacy Acres in Conway was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, for the marriage of Madeline Olivia McElhanon and Connor Norwood Vaughan. Lamar Trieschmann of Lake Valley Community Church in Hot Springs officiated.

Parents of the bride are Kebby and Steven McElhanon of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Bobbie and the late Jack McCluskey and Shirley and the late James McElhanon.

The groom is the son of Martha and Tommy Vaughan Jr. of Little Rock. His grandparents are Shirley and the late Thomas Calvin "TC" Vaughan and the late Virginia and James Leach.

The entrance to the chapel held a large white arrangement of garden roses, tulips and peonies. The altar held a wooden cross decorated with wedding flowers and greenery. Ceremony music was by the Central Arkansas Chamber Winds and vocalists Ben and David Rainwater singing "How Great Thou Art" and Julie Dodge singing "The Lord's Prayer."

The bride, who walked with her father down the aisle, wore a fit-and-flare gown of silk faille embellished with floral embroidery. She carried a small bouquet of white roses.

Katlyn McClure of Prairie Village, Kan., was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Gabby Harder of Gainesville, Fla.; Anna Braue of Atlanta; Carolyn Adams of Savannah, Ga.; Abigail Frye of Washington; Ansley Bennett of Birmingham, Ala.; Kristen Hess, sister of the groom, and Jaclyn Vaughan, both of Little Rock; and Brittany Vaughan and Andrea Casillas, both of Fayetteville.

They wore black satin gowns and carried small bouquets of white wedding flowers.

The father of the groom served as best man. Groomsmen were Calvin Vaughan, brother of the groom, and Elliot McElhanon, brother of the bride, both of Fayetteville; Dillon Hess, Davis Kinley and Kyle Vaughan, brother of the groom, all of Little Rock; David Snell of Bentonville; Michael Kamarunas of San Diego; Daniel Williams of North Little Rock; Garrett Olmsted of Dallas; and Spencer McClure of Kansas City, Kan. Guests were seated by William Duncan of Little Rock and David Berryhill of Newport Beach, Calif.

A reception was held in The Ballroom at Legacy Acres. Tables were lighted with crystal candelabras and floating candles. Continuous arrangements of white roses, hydrangeas and tulips ran the length of the head tables cascading onto the floor. A custom dance floor designed by the sister of the groom, Kristen Hess, was decorated with floral patterns. Music was by the band Funkytown of Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law, and a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She is a lawyer.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Arkansas and a doctor of dental medicine from the University of Florida College of Dentistry. He is working toward a masters in prosthodontics at the University of North Carolina. He is a dentist and prosthodontics resident.

The couple will make their home in Chapel Hill, N.C., after a wedding trip to Paris and Santorini, Greece.





Madie Vaughan (Erin Wilson Photography)





