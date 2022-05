Julienne Angtuaco, 18, is the Pulaski Academy Class of 2022 valedictorian.

The class salutatorian is Harrison McCarty, 19.

Angtuaco, daughter of Drs. Terence Angtuaco and Josephine Co, is planning to attend the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, with career plans to become a doctor.

McCarty, the son of Mark and Jennifer McCarty, is planning to attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with plans to become a community organizer and policy advocate.