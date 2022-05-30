Uptick in new covid cases in Arkansas slows on Sunday, with 250 reported

Covid-19 cases in Arkansas are still on the rise, according to the state Department of Health's website, with 250 new cases added Sunday.

That was a smaller increase than the previous three days -- 376 on Saturday, 349 on Friday and 293 on Thursday -- but was a larger increase than last Sunday's total of 146 new cases.

Since March of 2020, the state has seen a total of 843,065 cases of covid-19, with 827,272 cases recovered, according to data from the Health Department.

As of Sunday, the state Health Department recorded just under 1,595,843 Arkansans who have been fully vaccinated, 574,281 who have received a third dose, and 376,436 who are partially vaccinated against the disease.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans was up Sunday 107 from the previous day and up 1,650 from last Sunday, but was down from the 149 second-dose vaccinations given in the 24-hour period last Sunday.

The number of Arkansans receiving booster shots was up 95 from Saturday and up 1,789 from last Sunday. The 95 is down from the 140 booster shots given in the 24-hour period last Sunday and the 1,789 is down from the 1,876 booster shots given in the week ending last Sunday.

The Health Department recorded 67 hospitalizations, up two from Saturday and unchanged from last Sunday, with 15 patients in intensive care, up one from Saturday and down three from last Sunday. Patients on ventilators were at four, unchanged from Saturday and down eight from last Sunday.

Health Department records indicate that since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,481 Arkansans have died of covid-19, up three from Saturday and up 36 from a week ago Sunday. Pulaski County leads the state in the number of active cases, the number of total cases and the number of deaths in the state.

Active covid-19 cases in Pulaski County since the beginning of the pandemic numbered 105,056, with 942 active cases and 1,179 deaths. Benton County is second in the number of deaths at 855 and Washington County ranked third with 633 deaths.

Washington County ranked second in the state in total and active cases with 69,342 total cases and 447 active cases. Benton County ranked third in total and active cases with 67,514 total cases and 323 active cases, according to the state Health Department.

Calhoun County has the lowest number of total cases of covid-19 reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 969 cases reported. It also has recorded the lowest number of fatalities related to the disease at 10. Lafayette County had the lowest number of active cases reported Sunday, with only one case. The total number of cases in Lafayette County were recorded at 1,299 on Sunday and the total number of deaths recorded was at 31.