Arkansas boxing legend Ray Rodgers dies at 87

Ray Rodgers, widely known in state and national boxing circles and a 2007 inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, died early Tuesday morning surrounded by family at his son Michael Rodgers' home in Nashville, Tenn., at the age of 87.

An Oklahoma native, Rodgers began boxing in 1947 at the age of 11, lettering in the sport in Shawnee where he fought against many older boxers.

He later opened the Ray Rodgers Boxing Club in Little Rock in 1987 where he worked with hundreds of young fighters, and in 1998 the Arkansas Times named him an "Arkansas Hero" for his work with underprivileged kids.

Rodgers served as president of the national Golden Gloves organization in 1982 and was ultimately responsible for bringing the championships to Arkansas.

He was inducted into the national Silver Gloves Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Golden Gloves Hall of Fame in 2002.

In 2019, Rodgers was inducted into the third class of the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame along with former world heavyweight champions Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Known as being one of the finest cut men in professional boxing, among those Rodgers worked with were past champions Jermain Taylor, Tommy Morrison and Wayne McCullough.