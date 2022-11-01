QB Renfro requires second knee surgery

FAYETTEVILLE — Reserve Arkansas quarterback Kade Renfro has undergone season-ending surgery after re-injuring his left knee, the same one on which he tore a knee ligament during bowl practices last December.

The Arkansas Rivals website first reported the surgery and a team spokesperson confirmed the news on the redshirt sophomore from Stephenville, Texas, who originally signed with Ole Miss.

“Surgery went great!” Renfro posted on his Instagram story with a picture of his wrapped and braced left leg. “Thanks for all the prayers! Recovery has begun.”

The news on the 6-3, 206-pound Renfro came the day after Coach Sam Pittman confirmed tailback Dominique Johnson was lost for the year with a second surgery on his right knee, following his injury in the Outback Bowl.



