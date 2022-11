A tow truck struck and killed a man Monday night in Miller County, according to a report from the Texarkana Police Department.

The report said Craig Collier, 25, of Texarkana, walked into the traffic lane on Interstate 30 when a 2003 International TTL traveling east on the highway struck him around 10:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.