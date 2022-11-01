State auditor candidate arrested for terroristic threatening, affidavit states

An affidavit signed by a Little Rock police detective provided further details behind the arrest of a candidate running for state auditor.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a Democrat running to replace outgoing auditor Andrea Lea, was arrested by police Friday on a charge of felony, first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the affidavit, Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested for comments she allegedly wrote while logged in to the Facebook account of her husband, Arick Johnson. The posts were made against Arick Johnson's former attorney, Cara Connors. Connors is the judge-elect for Pulaski County 12th Division Circuit Court.

A post written on Arick Johnson's Facebook page referenced Connors, including her address, and stated "here we come" followed by a bull's-eye emoji, a fire emoji and a "100" emoji followed by "BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY". The post prompted Connors to contact police fearing for her safety, according to the affidavit.

In September 2021, police arrested Arick Johnson on a charge of terroristic threatening. During a trial for the case, Arnold-Johnson testified that she wrote the posts in question. When asked under direct examination "Who typed those posts," Arnold-Johnson said "I did."

In court, Arnold-Johnson was asked, "But you're telling this jury that all of those posts there that the State introduced, you were the author of and you posted?" She replied "I am. Yes, sir."

Arick Johnson was acquitted after a jury trial in August.

On Sept. 21, a post written on a Facebook page with Arnold-Johnson's image and name said "Cara Boyd Connors played with me and my family sooooooooo it's only RIGHT I pay her BACK!!! I better not see her anywhere in public I just may plea INSANITY," according to the affidavit.

On Friday, police arrested Arnold-Johnson on a charge of felony first-degree terroristic threatening. Arnold-Johnson posted a video of the arrest on her Facebook page. She was released on bond Saturday, she said.

In an interview with the Democrat-Gazette, Arnold-Johnson said there was no intent to threaten Connors, instead saying she wanted to organize a peaceful protest outside her home.

Arnold-Johnson is running against Republican Dennis Milligan and Libertarian Simeon Snow in the race for state auditor.

After her arrest, the Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement saying it did not recruit Arnold-Johnson to run for office and that anyone engaged in criminal behavior should be held accountable. The statement also said Arnold-Johnson has a right to due process.

Arnold-Johnson said she will continue her campaign for auditor.