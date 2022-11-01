Steve Landers outspending Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr.'s campaign outspent the campaign of incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. this year as the retired auto magnate loaned his own operation $400,000, according to campaign finance reports.

Landers' campaign reported spending nearly $741,000 and receiving roughly $456,314 so far this year, according to a pre-election campaign contribution and expenditure report filed on Tuesday.

The campaign had a balance of nearly $138,000 at the beginning of the reporting period, which ran from Jan. 1 through late October.

Landers loaned his own campaign a total of $400,000 during the month of October, his report said. The campaign reported spending roughly $319,264 on television advertising.

Contributors to Landers' campaign include former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and his wife, who donated $2,000, according to the report.

Scott's campaign reported receiving approximately $403,604 and spending $491,181, leaving a negative balance of approximately $87,579 at the end of the reporting period.

Mayoral contender Greg Henderson reported raising $7,710 and spending roughly $4,925 on his campaign so far this year, according to his report filed on Tuesday.

The fourth individual in the race, perennial candidate Glen Schwarz, reported receiving $101 and spending $430.

Pre-election campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due from mayoral candidates on Tuesday, seven days before the first round of the mayoral contest on Nov. 8.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.