American Legion to hold veterans parade on Saturday in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- American Legion Post 29 will be honoring all veterans with a parade on Saturday.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. the parade will start at the National Guard armory, go through downtown Siloam Springs and end at the Masonic Lodge, according to Post 29 Commander Jerry Cavness.

Following the parade, the Sons of the American Legion will be selling barbecue pork sandwich meals to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Community Building, Cavness said. The meals will include a sandwich served with beans, coleslaw and a drink for $10.

Cavness is not sure how many years the post has been holding the parade but he believes it has been held for approximately 30 to 40 years. He said he is hoping that people will come out and help the American Legion honor those who have served.

"We are hoping there will be people out with flags celebrating," Cavness said.