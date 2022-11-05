Crashes on state roads kill 4

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police and local police.

Jeffrey Melrose, 49, of Searcy, was killed just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a 2015 GMC Terrain parked in a lot on Arkansas 16 in Searcy, according to a report by Searcy police.

Melrose's vehicle was not identified in the report, but it collided with the GMC, pushing it into a building and then crashing into a tree, the report says.

The officer investigating the collision wrote that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Eddie Foise III, 49, of Camden, died around 10 p.m. Thursday when his 2018 Harley-Davidson veered off U.S. 278 in rural Ouachita County, hitting a sign and a small tree before coming to rest in a ditch, a state police report.

William Wright, 92, of Washburn, Mo., was killed a few minutes after 10 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49 near Bentonville while he was trying to cross the highway on foot after being involved in a separate crash, another state police report says.

A 2011 Toyota Prius struck Wright, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

James Curry, 45, of Magnolia, died just after 7 a.m. Friday when his 2015 Dodge Durango left Shanhouse Boulevard in Magnolia and struck a tree, a state police report says.

Curry was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed.

State troopers investigating each of those three wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.