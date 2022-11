4A-3

RIVERCREST 49, BLYTHEVILLE 20

BLYTHEVILLE -- Koby Turner ran for a touchdown and scored another on a 46-yard interception return as Rivercrest (7-3, 6-1 4A-3) defeated Blytheville (5-5, 3-4).

Marcus Slayton scored twice to lead the Colts' ground attack. Jaden Stovall and T.J. Scott each added a touchdown run.

Blytheville's Timothy Brown finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns.