Golden Lions basketball team faces test Monday at Texas Christian

Golden Lions basketball 2.0 under Solomon Bozeman has undergone some upgrades while bringing back an old favorite from the George Ivory days.

Of the 11 newcomers to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's team, three are either from Arkansas or played collegiately in the state. Across the roster, five have played elsewhere on the Division I level and one showcased his skills last year at the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Helping to bring all the new talent together is a player who was the leading scorer on Ivory's last team in Pine Bluff two seasons ago, Shaun Doss Jr.

"I was telling Coach it feels so much better being back in black and gold," Doss said. "Me and Coach Solo had a relationship for a while. He was recruiting me out of high school. I just felt like he could lead me in the right direction. All I had to do was listen."

Bozeman's arrival to UAPB, which happened after Doss transferred to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, did enough to lure the 6-foot-5 graduate guard back to the Arkansas Delta in hopes of sparking a long-awaited turnaround within the Lions' program. The Lions have won 15 games total in the past three years, barely more than when they went 13-19 and played in the SWAC championship game in the 2018-19 season.

UAPB's first test will come against 14th-ranked Texas Christian University on Monday in Fort Worth. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"We're still a long way from where we want to be, but I think we have a group of guys who love to work," said Bozeman, who went 7-24 last season.

Doss has been a "great leader" for the Lions, Bozeman said.

"He's a positive guy, an everyday guy," Bozeman added. "Just his leadership and keeping guys hungry to come to practice every day. One of his words is 'Stack those days.' As long as we keep stacking days and keep getting better, that's what we can focus on."

Six-foot-8 forwards Ismael Plet and Chris Greene could give the Lions much-needed inside presence with the loss of Brandon Brown to the transfer portal. Only sophomore guard Kylen Milton and senior guard Brahm Harris have stayed on board from Bozeman's first UAPB team.

"We both came back trying to win the championship," said Milton, who has moved to the point from the 2-guard spot following Shawn Williams' graduation. "We just had that goal for the next season. With the team we have now, we have a chance of doing that this year."

Composure will be key, Bozeman said, against the Horned Frogs, who reached the Big 12 semifinals and lost to Arizona in overtime of an NCAA round-of-32 game last March.

The Frogs won an exhibition over Dallas' Paul Quinn College 112-42 on Oct. 30. Shahada Wells, a 6-foot senior guard, scored 20 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the floor and 6 of 6 in free throws.

TCU junior Mike Miles Jr., a 6-foot-2 junior guard, was placed on the watch list for the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year award after averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 assists. Miles scored 20 or more points eight times last season.

"TCU will test us as far as their size and their length," Bozeman said. "They're a championship team, a team that went to the NCAA Tournament. We've got to do a really good job blocking those guys out because they try to pound you on the glass, and they're just really well-coached. They're disciplined, so we have to make sure we're disciplined as well."

The discipline will certainly have to show on the defensive end, Milton thinks.

"Our offense is going to come, and we've got enough pieces in order for us to win," he said.

UAPB men's basketball at Texas Christian

• When: 7 p.m. Monday

• Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena (6,800), Fort Worth

• Video/Audio: Big 12 Now (Available on ESPN+)/klif.com (KLIF-AM 570, Dallas)

• Series record: TCU leads 2-0 (TCU won last meeting 75-61 on Nov. 17, 2007)