Little Rock police investigate homicide on Sam Peck Road

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide on Monday morning, the department said on Twitter.

Police said the homicide happened in the 4700 block of Sam Peck Road.

One victim is dead, according to the department's Twitter post.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police asked that anyone in the area take alternate roads while detectives finish processing the scene.

Mark Edwards, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said this homicide is the 72nd in the city so far this year.