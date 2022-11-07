Lyon College, UAMS to collaborate on Little Rock dental school

Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced on Monday a partnership for the planned dental school in Little Rock.

Under the agreement, Lyon College and UAMS said the schools will "identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development."

Arkansas Business first reported the news about the collaboration between Lyon College and UAMS.

In April, Lyon College announced plans to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools, in collaboration with OneHealth Education Group.

The main campus of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine will be on the Heifer Project International Campus in the East Village area of Little Rock.

UAMS — which consists of five colleges, a graduate school, seven institutes, several research centers, a statewide network of regional campuses, and the UAMS Medical Center — has a dental general practice residency.

It is is a postdoctoral educational program designed to provide "essential skills, attitudes, and abilities related to the contemporary practice of advanced general dentistry, with emphasis on total patient-centered care," UAMS said.