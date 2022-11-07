Razorbacks beat UAPB to open season

A big second quarter was the difference for the Arkansas’ women’s basketball team Monday night.

The Razorbacks outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 28-7 in the second quarter and won 70-50 at Clemmons Arena in the season opener for both teams.

Arkansas made 10 of 19 shots — including 5 of 5 three-point attempts — and limited UAPB to 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter.

The Razorbacks closed the quarter on a 13-3 run and led 42-17 at halftime.

Arkansas never trailed and led by as many as 34 points in the third quarter. The Razorbacks finished 23 of 58 from the floor, but struggled to pull away by more due to a 17-for-36 performance at the free-throw line.

Samara Spencer scored 15 points and Erynn Barnum added 14 points to lead Arkansas. Transfers Saylor Poffenbarger (Connecticut) and Chrissy Carr (Syracuse) scored 12 points apiece in their debuts for the team.

Maori Davenport scored 14 points in her UAPB debut. Davenport, a junior center, is a former McDonald’s All-American who played last season at Georgia.

The Golden Lions shot 17 of 50 from the floor and made 12 of 27 free throws.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Friday at 10:30 a.m. against Central Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.